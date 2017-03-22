The senate ad hoc committee on the “mounting humanitarian” crisis in the north-east, has issued a fresh summon to Babachir Lawal, secretary to government of the federation (SGF), to appear before it on Wednesday March 22.This was contained in a letter signed by Shehu Sani, chairman of the committee, and addressed to the SGFAccording to the letter, Lawal is expected to appear as part of the ongoing investigation into claims that funds earmarked for humanitarian crisis in the north-east were mismanaged.“The senate at its sitting on 4th October, 2016, debated on a motion “mounting humanitarian crisis in the north east” after which an ad-hoc committee was constituted,” the letter read.“The committee was to conduct a public hearing in order to ascertain how much has been released to the Presidential Initiative on the North East (PINE) and also to ascertain how these funds have been utilized from inception to date.“The committee was also expected to investigate the diversion of grains and other food items from the Strategic Grain Reserves, NEMA and other sources for the IDPs.“Consequently, the committee held a three day public hearing between December 6 and December 8 2016, even though some of the invited stakeholders refused to attend.”In January, President Muhammadu Buhari had written to the senate in defense of Lawal.Consequent upon that, Senate President Bukola Saraki mandated the committee to carry out a fresh public hearing and invite relevant stakeholders, including the SGF to defend themselves.