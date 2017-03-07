Controversial On-Air Personality, Freeze, known for his negative stand against men of God, has waded into the alleged affair between the Omega Fire Ministries’ founder, Apostle Johnson Suleman and one Ms. Stephanie Otobo.Recall that the Nigerian lady, Stephanie Otobo had accused Suleiman of impregnating and abandoning her.Reacting to the controversial story, Freeze said he was petrified at the reaction of Nigerians, saying a renowned law firm wouldn’t take up a case if there’s no iota of truth in it.On his Instagram page @Daddyfreeze, he wrote: “Quoting the bible, he says “Psalm 105:15 KJV“Touch not my anointed, and do my prophets no harm.“There is no hope for this generation, it is cursed with intellectual damnation.“Do you think such a renowned law firm, will gamble its reputation if it didn’t have a good case?“I read the comments on @instablog9ja and @famousblogng, since many people tagged me, and I was mortified at the level of mental putrefaction displayed. #FreeTheSheeple.