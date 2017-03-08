Ms Stephanie Otobo, the lady arrested for claiming that the General-Overseer, Omega Fire Ministry Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman had an amorous affair with her has failed to get bail following the Judge’s absence to sign the documents for her bail.Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Bukola Ayeye had left the court premises to attend the swearing-in ceremony of some Judges by the Lagos state Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode when the bail documents for Ms. Otobo came in.Stephanie and Wisdom Godstime, a Canadian resident detained with her were brought before Magistrate Ayeye accused of “terrorism” in an attempt by policemen working in concert with Apostle Suleman to secure a prison remand warrant but the judge denied the application, stating there was no substantial evidence to deny the duo their freedom.They have been in prison custody since Friday last week. Recall that Ms. Otobo had accused the clergyman of impregnating her, adding that he breached his promise to marry her.Recall also that she had demanded aN500 million as damages, claiming she lost the bay. She also released several photos alleged to be that of Apostle Suleman and her during their raunchy affairs.However, the Apostle vehemently denied such ever happening, saying while the pictures are fake, the lady is only capitalising on his generosity to rob and tarnish his good name.Recall also that, Apostle Suleman’s wife, Dr. Lizzy Suleman had in a video yesterday backed her husband, saying Ms. Otobo is only capitalising on her husband’s generosity to break her home. She equally alleged that the persecution is not unconnected with the powers that be who felt that their toes were stepped upon when the Apostle voiced against the killings of Christians in some parts of the country.