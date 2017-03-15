Honey Phoenix Evarist, a staff of the AIT, on Tuesday evening said she was sexually assaulted by a pastor of the Omega Fire Ministries (OFM).She however didn't mention whether the Pastor involved was Apostle Johnson Suleiman or one of his other pastors. Evarist wrote, ''In 2013, my mom told me I needed deliverance because I refused to act like a Christian. She took me to the pastor of Omega Fire Ministries (OFM). He said I would do a retreat with him for one month, so I went back home to pack my stuff.''This man would always enter my room without knocking. His hands would linger around my breasts when he hugged me. I was uncomfortable but I tried to bring my 'mind out of the gutter'. We used to have night prayers and he would prolong the prayers till his heavily pregnant wife got tired and he'd encourage her to go to bed and rest.''Once she left, he would start to tell me how much he loved me and how I didn't need deliverance because there was nothing wrong with me, and how I was a nice girl whose parents misunderstood.I was not all that surprised and I tried to take advantage of the situation. I would miss prayers or evening service because I knew he would not do anything about it. But then, his wife started to notice that I had too much freedom and what surprised me was that he did not seem to care.''He would try to kiss me when his wife was just one room away. He would wink at me when her back was turned; he would hold my hand at the back seat of the car when we were returning from night vigil. He was like a love struck teenager. I began to avoid him and it made him more desperate. One time, he asked if I was avoiding him and I made him know I did not like what he was doing and he told me if I wanted, his P.A could arrange for us to have a quiet time somewhere.''I had to tell the assistant pastor all that was going on. I still recall the tears and the look of unbelief on his face that night. The assistant did nothing about it but advised me to pack my stuff and leave before things get out of hand. But I couldn't leave because the retreat was not over. One night at the night vigil at OFM headquarters in Auchi, I went to confide in a friend and my father's driver overhead everything and told my dad once we returned to Abuja.''The sad part about it all was that my parents called the pastor and his wife to ask them instead of me. And they heaped it all on me. They said I had been misbehaving because I was tired of the retreat and I slept during prayers, that I did not go for the evening services and I always come up with accusations because I wanted to go. The good thing was that I moved back home. Till today, I wonder what sort of brains the pastor's wife had in her head."