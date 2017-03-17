The All Progressives Grand Alliance has appointed five new national officers to replace those expelled in December 2016.The party made this known in a communiqué issued at the end of its National Working Committee meeting, in Awka on Friday.An APGA NEC meeting had, in December, expelled seven members including Mr Campbell Nzekwe, Chief Ozo Nwabueze (late), Mr Jerry Obasi, Mrs Ezinne Agbagwu, Mr Chucks Nwoga, Mr Terry Godfrey and Okey Okoloagwu.The National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mr Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, who read the communiqué said that the five new officers were appointed in an acting capacity pending their ratification by the National Executive Committee.“Since nature abhors vacuum, the former members of the NWC that were expelled by the NEC meeting of Dec. 21, 2016 should be replaced.“To this effect, five NWC members are appointed in an acting capacity pending their ratification by the NEC.“Those appointed are Mr Stephen Nwoga (Lagos), Deputy Organising Secretary, Mrs Elizabeth Nwokocha (Imo), Deputy Financial Secretary and Ms Ada Nwanyanwu (Imo) National Woman Leader.“Others are Mr Chinedu Nebeife (Enugu) National Youth Leader and Mr Uche Nwegbo National Vice Chairman South East,” he said.Obi-Okoye said that the appointment was with immediate effect, while two remaining vacant national offices would be filled at a later date.The APGA NWC also passed a vote of confidence on Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra, saying he had recorded landmark achievements in several areas.The NWC said that the achievements of Obiano include prompt and regular payment of workers’ salaries and pension.According to the committee, the governor has also made the state one of the most secured in the country and the agricultural hub of West Africa.They also commended Obiano for his efforts in road construction, rural electrification and for giving N20m to each community in the state to execute projects of their choice.“The NWC reaffirms and reiterates its unequivocal commitment to the re-election of Obiano, who has won several outstanding awards, for a second term in office in the Nov. 18 election in the state,” he said.Meanwhile, the NWC also set up three committees as part of the party’s preparation for the Nov. 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra.The committees are Election Strategy Committee, headed by Chief Mike Kwentoh; APGA Electoral Guidelines for Primary Election Committee, headed by Mr Ifeanyi Mbaeri and Party Membership Review Committee headed by Mr Ibrahim Carefor.The NWC also dispatched a delegation led by the National Chairman, Dr Victor Oye to Abia and another delegation led by Mr Samson Olalere to Lagos to resolve the party’s leadership crisis in both states.