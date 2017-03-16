The APC women group, the National Coalition for Peace and Development, NCPD, has cautioned Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose to stop further attacks on President Mohammed Buhari warning that such unguarded and frivolous utterances on the president was unbecoming of a sitting governor.The APC women mobiliser of NCPD, Hajiya Hauwa Bagu Dbell Hajiya Dbell, who said this while speaking with newsmen in Abuja, lampooned the governor for his habitual and unbridle molesting of President Buhari and his family members for no just cause.She however urged all persons of goodwill to disregard the impulsive comments of the Governor who obviously has a habit of throwing caution to the winds whenever he makes it his calling to cast aspersions against the President.She remarked that while it may not be necessary to join words with Gov. Fayose if he attacks Mr President who is a public figure, peddling rumours against his family relations such as Alhaji Mammam Daura must be condemned.Hauwa noted that it stands to reason to say that Fayose who obviously has become “a victim of an ingrained phobia of Mr President’s uncompromising integrity, must have lost it when, contrary to his wishes the man returned to his responsibilities hale and hearty.She further pointed out that though people are entitled to right of speech and expression, such rights must not be abused by “venting nonsense and irritating imaginations out of plagued minds”. Judging by recent happenings in our governance circle, “it is clear that no cabal exists, and Daura heads none except in Fayose’s melodramatic mind”.Public statements by Fayose in recent times have fallen short of the expectations of the virtues and grandeur of the office he holds.It is so shameful and immoral that a man occupying such a position should wish death on the President of his own country, or any other for that matter, when all the man live for is to ensure a better, sane Nigeria.