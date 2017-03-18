The leadership of the All Progressive Congress, APC, has reacted to the explosive memo sent to President Muhammadu Buhari by Governor Nasir El Rufai last year.APC National Chairman, John Odigie Oyegun said the party would need time to study the memo as it raised a number of issues.“We will study it and comment later publicly. We thought it was a private memo to the President, but we will look at it and if we have any suggestions to make, we will make them later. It concerns Nigerians and his legitimate views, which he has expressed. We will see how it concerns us, the party and the nation and if there is need, we will comment on it subsequently.”Similarly, APC spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi quipped: “We are just studying it and we will respond very soon. It is a 30 -page memo, therefore we have to study it conclusively.”