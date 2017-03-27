The Kogi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, weekend, said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has failed Nigerians, urging stakeholders who had waded into the PDP crisis to speed up the reconciliation of aggrieved members to rescue Nigerians from APC in 2019.In a communiqué at the end of the PDP Kogi West stakeholders meeting in Kabba, signed by the zonal chairman, Kola Ojo, the party said:“We commended the various steps being taken to address areas of disagreement among members of the party. These efforts would help to reposition the party, based on sound strategies that have been developed to advance the party in the direction of inclusive growth.”The APC has demonstrated gross incompetence in governance at all levels, particularly in managing the economy. Members are enjoined to position themselves to provide the required alternatives to the APC in future elections.”On state issues, the party condemned the perceived ‘unconstitutional and opportunistic’ actions of three members of the party in the state House of Assembly (Adewale Omofaye (Ijumu) Kolawole Matthew (Kabba-Bunu) and Jimoh Omiata (Yagba East), who decamped from PDP to APC recently, declaring that: “All legal and constitutional provisions would be explored to challenge the acts of betrayal demonstrated by the decampees.”The party also described as embarrassing the unending screening of civil servants, which it adjudged inconclusive, noting that it was a cruel irony that civil servants whose data were used to secure bailout funds for the state had benefited the least from the proceeds.The PDP called on the APC-led government in the state to put an immediate end to the agony of the affected civil servants. It also lamented that tertiary institutions in the state had remained shut for several months arising from poor attention to the welfare of staff and students.According to the party: “We request the state government to reverse this ugly situation, to avoid further destruction to the state’s educational record and legacy. Bad governance has persisted in the state because members of the PDP have been magnanimous in opposition by not projecting the shortcomings of the APC administration as required.”