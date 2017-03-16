Justice Lateefa Okunnu of the Lagos High Court has convicted Rowaye Jubril and his company, Brila Energy Ltd, on 13 counts of fuel subsidy fraud.He sentenced Jibril to 10 years in prison, and also gave an order of restitution to his company directing that N963.7 million be refunded to the federal government.The defendants were first arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in November 2012 alleging their involvement in fuel subsidy scam under the past administrationIt can be recalled that the judge had early convicted Walter Wagbatsoma, Adaoha Ugo-Ngadi, and their company, Ontario Oil and Gas, for fuel subsidy fraud.