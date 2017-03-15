Angry traders reportedly dumped 37 coffins at the premises of The Synagogue Church of all Nations in Kampala, the Ugandan capital.The coffins were said to have been confiscated by Ugandan policemen from angry traders who were protesting against the SCOAN in Kampala over the blocking of drainage channels in the area and in the process diverting drainage water into their business premises.The coffins were abandoned at the premises of the Church after police officers at the Wandegeya Division Police Station confiscated them.The traders reportedly refused to reclaim them.Over 18 people were arrested during the protests and later released on bond.The Kampala Metropolitan police through its spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, are now begging the traders to come and carry their coffins away, adding that they are occupying vital space.