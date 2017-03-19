The lawyer representing former Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Andrew Yakubu, has claimed that his health is failing.Ahmed in a terse statement at the weekend also challenged the conditions under which Yakubu is being detained.The lawyer said his client, who has admitted ownership of the $9.7 million and £74,000 found in a house in Kaduna, has health challenges that deteriorate daily.Yakubu was said to have been diagnosed with High Blood Pressure.Ahmed insists his client has been charged on bailable offences under the laws of the land.The lawyer said that, “the application to admit the defendant to bail was pursuant to: sections 158 (1), (2) and (3), 32 (3), 165, 167 and 168 (b) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015; section 35, 36 (5) and 36 (6) (b) of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).”Yakubu was arraigned by the EFCC on March 16, 2017 before Justice A. R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court, Abuja.He is facing a six-count charge bordering on money laundering, non-disclosure of assets and fraud.The arraignment followed recovery of the sum of $9.772 million and £74,000 on February 3, 2017 in a building in Kaduna.He has admitted ownership of the building.The defendant, who was out of the country as at the time of recovery of the money, however, reported voluntarily to the EFCC’s Kano Zonal Office on February 8, 2017 and admitted ownership of the house and the money recovered.He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.Raji had in an application dated March 13, 2017 prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail pending trial.