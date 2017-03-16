Amid allegations of adultery, General Overseer of Omega Fire Minister Worldwide, Apostle Suleman Johnson, yesterday healed a crippled man in his conference going on in the United States.Apostle Suleman is being accused by Canada-based singer, Stephanie Otobo of an amorous relationship.She also accused him of impregnating and abandoning her.Suleman left many people surprised after he healed the crippled in Washington DC.The man bound on a wheelchair and seated at the front in the program was prayed for by Suleman.He later stood on his feet and walked unaided.See photos: