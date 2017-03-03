Madagascar FA boss, Ahmad Ahmad, has revealed that the president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick, was among those who convinced him to contest for the presidency of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).Ahmad said this on a whistle-stop visit to Nigeria, to canvas support as he challenges incumbent Issa Hayatou in the March 16 elections.“I think many things have to change in African football,” he told reporters in Abuja.“We need change in refereeing, officiating, the way we train our coaches. We can’t organise a coaching licence course in 15, 10 days. The certificate is just to help you get a work. Our technical development must change.“It was not my ambition to become the president of CAF, but colleagues like you (president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick) after the FIFA congress in Mexico (last year) called on me and told me it was time for change.“Some people tried before (to unseat Hayatou), but they failed.”