The controversy between Apostle Johnson Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries and Canada-based Stephanie Otobo is far from being over yet.It took another dimension on Tuesday after Apostle Suleman's lawyer, allegedly ‘released’ instance of financial transactions between his client and Ms Otobo.According to the lawyer, Apostle Suleman sent some money to Otobo for financial assistance “being a habitual and chronic philanthropist, with a heart for the poor and the underprivileged”.Otobo, the lady who claimed to have a sexual relationship with Apostle Suleman has shared more details about their alleged relationship in a video interview with an online media platform as well as screenshots allegedly of steamy chats between the two.Ms Otobo, who was arrested at a bank in Lagos State, Nigeria where she had gone to enquire about her frozen bank account on Friday, said she held sequestered by the police as part of a plot by the pastor to get her to recant her story and is facing extortion and terrorism charges.