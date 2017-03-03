The singer who was pictured with Nicki Minaj, wore a striped ensemble teamed with

a plunging bodysuit as she prepared to watch the Autumn/Winter 17 show.





The 35-year-old beautiful mother of 2, launched her no-make campaign after a photo session with photographer, Paola, who went on to shoot her new single artwork, and begged Alicia to let her take some photos of her without makeup. Alicia was uncomfortable at first, but agreed, and said the pictures made her feel more comfortable in her own skin.