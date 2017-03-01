The Akwa Ibom state government have unveiled plans to commission the first pencil factory in Nigeria.The factory which has been producing toothpick, is a wholly-owned Akwa Ibom State government company and was floated in 2015 under the Akwa Ibom Enterprises and Employment Scheme (AKEES).The Administrative and Utility Manager of the factory, Miss. Nsisiong Umoh said that though the factory is currently on a test run with a staff strength of over 60, all drawn from AKEES database, it has been producing for two months now.According to her, the factory produces about 4000/5000 pencils daily, 25000 weekly and 100,000 per month currently.She said the firm’s production capacity will increase drastically when the factory is commissioned later in the year.