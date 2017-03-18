Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has sarcastically said that Aitor Karanka deserves to be sacked as Middlesbrough manager.Karanka, who was Mourinho’s assistant at Real Madrid, was fired on Thursday with Boro in the Premier League relegation zone.Speaking at a news conference before United take on Boro this Sunday, Mourinho said: “In this case, I know the names” when asked whether player power had led to the manager’s departure.The United manager sarcastically said Karanka “deserved to be sacked.”He added: “In the first year he arrived, the team was going into League One and he saved the team.“In the second year, he took the team to Wembley, to play the playoff final.“In the third year, he had direct promotion.“So I think in the fourth year, he deserved to be sacked.”Boro have announced that Joe Jordan has been appointed to help caretaker boss Steve Agnew.