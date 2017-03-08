Aisha Buhari, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo on his 60thh Birthday.Mrs. Buhari said that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has developed the ability to lead Nigeria in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ensure that a better Nigeria is realized.This was made known via her official twitter account on Wednesday.She wrote: “On the occasion of the birthday of Your Excellency, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, Ag. President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.“I wish to extend my congratulations to you and to state that the years you have spent building your reputation in multiple capacities, have today resulted in your ability to carry out your duties in line with the manifesto of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to ensure that a better Nigeria is realized."Congratulations and Happy Birthday @ProfOsinbajo”, she tweeted.