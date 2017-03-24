Oladipupo Sholape, the air force officer who was murdered by her “ jealous” lover, was laid to rest at the air force cemetery in Ojo military barracks, Lagos state on Thursday.Earlier, a candle night and procession held in Badagry, her hometown.Shomzy, as the deceased was fondly called, was shot to death on March 12 by one Kalu BA, her colleague and lover.They were both young officers at the Nigerian air force base in Makurdi, Benue state capital.Before their love story turned sour, Kalu said Sholape “meant everything to him.”There were reports that he murdered her because he found out that she was dating a senior military officer.He was however apprehended and is currently under investigation.