Details of the incident, which was said to have occurred at the Air Force Base in Makurdi, the Benue State capital are vague and officials have yet to confirm it.





However, friends of the female Air Force official, known as Shomzy Shomzy to her colleagues, have taken to the social media to express their shock over the incident and mourn her.





“R.I.P Shomzy shomzy your death is something I can’t forget so easily because your military plans is still in your mind. Well I can’t continue crying my dear, all I have to do is to let go of what I can’t change,” One of her friends wrote on Facebook.