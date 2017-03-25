News that veteran Nollywood actor Victor Olaotan, may have his legs amputated following a motor accident he had in October 2016, has been debunked.Reacting to an online publication which said the actor’s legs may be amputated, Olaotan’s publicity, Demola Sanyaolu, rubbished the report in a telephone interview with The Nation on Friday night. He said the actor is ‘recovering’.‘It is unfounded, baseless and there is no truth in it,’ Sanyaolu said.‘It is just about some people that want to draw traffic to its website. Olaotan is recovering.’Movie producer and friend of Olaotan, Opa Williams, also did not agree with the news. Williams said he saw Olaotan two weeks ago and the actor was recovering.The online publication on Friday, ran a story that Olaotan’s legs may be amputated and quoted a source as saying, ‘Only family members, few friends and colleagues are aware of this development.’This is coming 144 days after he survived a ghastly motor accident in the early hours of October 31, 2016.Olaotan, who starred as Fred Ade Williams in television drama Tinsel also played one of the fun-loving trio in Opa Williams’ latest movie, ‘Three Wise Men’, was returning to a movie set in Festac, Lagos, when the accident happened around Apple Junction, Festac. He was the only occupant of the car at the time of the accident.Olaotan was rushed to a hospital in Surulere, Lagos where he was place in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).He has since been away from the public and was even absent at the premiere of ‘Three Wise Men’ in Lagos, last December.In January, Sanyaolu told The Nation that he actor is ‘recovering’ and ‘will be discharged from the hospital soon.’Olaotan has acted in several TV programmes and movies. His last known production was ‘Three Wise Men,’ a movie about 64-year-old Irikefe (Richard Mofe-Damijo) and his two friends, Timi (Zack Orji) and Tobore (Victor Olaotan), all retirees, who become playboys.