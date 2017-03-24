The Ahmadu Bełlo University, ABU, Zaria has said it would not release information on the controversy surrounding the academic certificate Dino Melaye, the All Progressives Congress senator representing Kogi West District, until formally approached by the Senate.Mr. Melaye, who says he graduated from the university with a degree in Geography, was last week accused of making false claim.The online newspaper, Sahara Reporters, said Mr. Melaye did not graduate from ABU.Mr. Melaye has denied the allegation.“To say that I did not graduate from ABU is to say that I am not a senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mr. Melaye said. “ABU is a very prestigious university in this country, and it is not possible for one to be running a master’s program in the university when one did not graduate from a university. I have successfully completed one, and I am doing the second one.”The Senate says it is investigating the controversy.The authorities of ABU had earlier promised to issue a statement on the matter on Wednesday, but failed to do so.On Thursday, Adamu Mohammed, the director of publicity of the university, told newsmen the management of the university held a marathon meeting on the issue on Wednesday, but refused to disclose its outcome.“The management has decided not to address journalists on the alleged certificate issue since a committee has been set up to investigate the matter by the Senate of the Federal Republic Nigeria.“As such, we will await request by any relevant authority, then we would respond accordingly,” he said.Mr. Mohammed also said individuals or organization seeking information in respect of any of its student should follow the normal process of officially writing to the university management.The university management had earlier said it would issue a statement on the issue on Wednesday.