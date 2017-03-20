The woman was however, lucky, as rescuers fished her out before she could drown.
According to a witness, the woman, dressed in a blouse and trousers, was trekking and got to the middle of the bridge, climbed the rail and jumped.
“The thing happened so fast that we could not stop her. However, when she jumped, we called for help, prompting people under the bridge to dive in and rescue her,” said one of the witnesses, who gave his name as Emeka.
When newsmen got the scene, the woman was lying unconscious by the shore of the lagoon, while her rescuers tried to press her bloated stomach to expel the excess water she took in before her rescue.
Adewale, one of those who rescued her, said: “We were under the bridge, when suddenly the woman’s body dropped from the bridge. At first, we thought she was either pushed over or fell over by mistake. We had to jump into the river and went for her. That was how we rescued her.”
People are now tired of life under Buhari's APC.ReplyDelete
It cannot be worse than this.
Lord have mercy.
Sai baba!
Yes that's correct. Those who used to live on stolen monies. Since Buhari started blocking leakages, hunger wan kill d lazy Nigerians who do not have value to give. The era of free money is over. Get value and get money. God bless President Buhari.ReplyDelete
Why rescuing her? ???, she did it willingly and intentionally they could have leave her since she choosed to die.ReplyDelete