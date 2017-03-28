 After Dino Melaye, SaharaReporters reveals Sen Andy Uba’s fake certificate | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
3:07 PM 0
Online medium, Sahara Reporters has claimed that Anambra South constituency Senator, Andy Uba has a fake Ph.D. certificate.

Recall that Sahara Reporters last week started a campaign against Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye over his certificate claims.

The medium has now taken on another senator in the certificate ambush.

Sahara Reporters tweeted: FLASH: @NGRSenate of Fakes! Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi "Andy" Uba obtained his "Ph.D." from a degree vendor, "Buxton University" in 1996.

Below are photos shared by Sahara Reporters:


