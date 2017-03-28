Recall that Sahara Reporters last week started a campaign against Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye over his certificate claims.
The medium has now taken on another senator in the certificate ambush.
Sahara Reporters tweeted: FLASH: @NGRSenate of Fakes! Senator Emmanuel Nnamdi "Andy" Uba obtained his "Ph.D." from a degree vendor, "Buxton University" in 1996.
Below are photos shared by Sahara Reporters:
