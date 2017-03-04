Chairperson of the African Union (AU), President Alpha Conde of Guinea on Friday called President Muhammadu Buhari in London.This is contained in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President. Adesina said that President Conde called on behalf of leaders of member countries of the AU.The AU chairperson assured the Nigerian president that all African leaders stand with him in prayers at a time like this.Buhari thanked Conde for the telephone call, and congratulated him on his election as AU chairperson during the 28th Ordinary Summit of the continental body held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in January 2017. Buhari who could not attend the AU Summit, wished his Guinean counterpart a successful tenure.