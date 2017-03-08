Yemi Osinbajo is 60 years old today. He was born on March 8, 1957.
In a photo that surfaced online, the Acting President was shown receiving a cake from his mother.
The photo was accompanied by a screen grab with a birthday wish by the Acting President’s wife, Mrs. Dolapo Osinbajo.
She wrote, “Thanking God for 60 years of grace,” the screen grab posted by an online media read.
