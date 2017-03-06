Barring any last minutes change, the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, is expected to pay an official working visit to Edo State on Monday.Osinbajo’s visit was disclosed by an aide to the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, Gloria Adagbon in a terse statement.According to Adagbon, Osinbajo’s visit to Edo State is “in continuation of his engagement and consultation with the Niger Delta”.On Osinbajo’s itinerary, she said, “Governor Obaseki will receive His Excellency, Ag. President Osinbajo at the Airport and thereafter they will proceed to the Oba Palace to see the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II.“Furthermore, Ag. President shall hold stakeholders meeting to engage the oil producing communities in Edo State.”Osinbajo has for weeks now been touring some states in the Niger Delta region with the aim of interacting with leaders of the oil rich communities on how to resolve the persistent crisis in the region.The acting President has so far visited Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Imo, and Akwa Ibom States respectively.