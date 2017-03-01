The senate has commenced a confirmation hearing for Walter Onnoghen, acting chief justice of Nigeria (CJN).Bukola Saraki, senate president, had notified legislators of the upper legislative of the hearing on Tuesday.The senate is currently screening Onnoghen with Saraki presiding over the committee of the whole.Onnoghen has been acting CJN since November 10, 2016 when Mahmoud Mohammed, his predecessor, retired.The presidency sent Onnoghen’s name to the senate – two days to the expiration of his tenure as acting CJN.Onnoghen who is from Cross River state, is the only CJN from the southern part of the county in 30 years‎.More to follow…