The Kaduna State Police Command, on Monday said that the Abuja-Kaduna expressway is safe and secured for commuters.The commissioner Police, Agyole Abeh gave the the assurance in a press statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Aliyu Usman in Kaduna.Abeh however cautioned commuters against using alternate routes at odd hours.He said that the command had deployed enough resources to ensure the safety of travellers at all times.The commissioner added that the police is conducting regular patrol of the highway using SARS patrol teams, air surveillance and police special forces.“The command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to maintain security of lives and property in the state .“We are encouraging the members of the public to cooperate with the Command in its intelligence driven policing principles,” Abeh said.