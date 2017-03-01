



Less than one week that Senator Dino Melaye kicked over rising prostitutes on the streets of Abuja, the Social Development Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has arrested 55 commercial sex workers during an operation recently.City News gathered that the operation, which was carried out between 1.00a.m. to 5.00a.m. on Thursday, was part of a ministerial directive to relevant agencies in the city management to purge the city of unwholesome activities.While speaking on the development, the Acting Secretary of Social Development Secretariat, Mrs. Adebola Elegbede, decried the high number of commercial sex workers in the Federal Capital Territory, stressing that it was not surprising that the FCT is rated highest in Nigeria with HIV/AIDs prevalence.Recall that Senator Dino Melaye, Chairman of the Senate Committee on FCT had last week called on the police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to stop prostitutes and beggars from parading themselves on the streets of Abuja.