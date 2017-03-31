The reconstruction of the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, has reached 57.5 per cent completion, mid-way into the six weeks earmarked for the project.“Work is going on smoothly as you can see. We have taken you round and everything is in order,” Minister of State for Aviation Hadi Sirika said when Minister of Information Culture and Tourism Lai Mohammed led reporters on a tour of the project.“The contractor has mobilised fully and we have now gone about 57.5 per cent of the total work, which is good, which shows that we are on course, which shows that we are on time, which shows that we are doing what we are supposed to do to ensure that the runway is opened come 19th of April,” he said.Sirika said that in addition to the opening of the runway at the expiration of the six-week target, an upgraded terminal to ensure passenger comfort, in line with the protocol of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), will also be ready.“This airport will be opened come 19th of April and it will not only be opened at the time but the terminal building will wear a new look. We are doing a complete rehabilitation of Terminal D of the International Airport. We will put escalators and lifts at the terminal and also we are opening a lounge for the physically challenged and the elderly.Sirika said work on the runway is also going on simultaneously with lighting installation and laying of cables, which have also reached an advanced stage.He said for the first time in Nigeria, glasphalt – a variety of asphalt that uses crushed glass – was being used to reinforce the runway and also prevent cracks.Mohammed said the tour was aimed at providing first-hand experience for the journalists on the progress so far made on the reconstruction of the runway.