The senate has asked Hameed Ali, comptroller general of the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) to reappear before it on Wednesday, March 22, in his customs uniform.The Senators in a voice vote mandated the Comptroller General of Customs to come in uniform on Wednesday 22nd March, 2017.Here are what seven Senators told Hameed Ali At the Senate today:Sen. @BI_Gemade seconds and says it is respectable and important for the CG @CustomsNG to wear his uniform.Sen. George Sekibo says the CG @CustomsNG must re-appear before the Senate in his uniform.Sen. Magnus Abe pleads with the CG @CustomsNG to wear his uniform to preserve the image of the Customs and perception of other institutions."CG needs to go & apply the law of the land by wearing uniform before he addresses us, as stipulated in our constitution"- Sen B. JibrinSen. Ali Wakili says the Senate should temper justice with mercy, "he is a man of integrity, we would liaise with CGThe circular issued by the CG @CustomsNG stating to the Senate that he won't wear his uniform is derogatory. - Sen. Ibn Na'Allah.Sen. Na'Allah cites Sections 7,8 &10 of the Customs Act which states that the Customs shares same privileges with police and other institutions.Sen Yayi says anyone can wear the Customs uniform and appear as the CG @CustomsNGHe said the rules of the Nigerian Senate still stands on the issue of the uniform.