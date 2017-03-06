Red wine consumption goes beyond casual drinking and/or for the purpose of intoxication.

Unknown to many, red wine has several health benefits.

You can include red wine in your dinner, either as a sauce or complimentary ingredient, and still reap its benefits.

Here are six ways red wine can be beneficial to your health.

Slows ageing

Red wine is rich in resveratrol, a compound found on the skin of red grapes.

A new study, led by researchers at the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine and Research Institute, has found evidence that resveratrol can protect neural connections in the brain and muscle fibres from the adverse effects of ageing.

Protects the heart

The antioxidants found in red wine help to keep the blood vessels flexible and also aid in reducing bad cholesterol.

Reduces risk of breast cancer

Chemicals found in the seeds of red grapes reduce oestrogen levels in pre-menopausal women which help prevent breast cancer.

Protects the skin from sun

Research has shown that red wine contains compounds which aid in protecting the skin from sun damage and also promotes the skin from firmness.

It reduces the risk of heart attack

A long-term research has also revealed that moderate drinkers of red wine who are suffering from high blood pressure are 30% less likely to have a heart attack than their non-drinking counterparts.

It is good for the gums