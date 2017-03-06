The news medium alleged that the controversial lawmaker did not graduate from Ahmadu Bello University as he claims. Well, it is still a boiling issue at the moment, but begs the question of who are those that seek the downfall of the outspoken lawmaker. In the past, the Senator has been involved in some controversial issues that may be shooting him in the leg now. They can be tagged as the 'Political sins', some of which are:
1. Assault on Tinubu's Wife: Nigerians are not quick to forget the altercation between Senator Melaye and Senator representing Lagos Central senatorial district, Oluremi Tinubu in 2016. Mrs Tinubu alleged that Melaye Denigrated her as a woman and threatened to beat her on the floor of the senate simply because she dared to express an opinion different from his.
2. A major proponent to why EFCC Boss Magu was rejected: For the second time on March 14, The Senate rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the substantive chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, after the State Security Service, SSS, reaffirmed its position that the nominee lacks integrity to lead the country’s anti-corruption agency. Mr. Magu's rejection was premised on a DSS report, dated March 14 raised by Senator Dino Melaye. Likewise in December 2016, Melaye and Senator Ali Ndume engaged in a fierce exchange of words during a pre-sitting meeting in the office of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki.
It was gathered that while Ndume gave nod to the screening of Magu, Melaye on the other hand, kicked against it, after which they were locked in a shouting match.
3. He was among those that removed Ali Ndume as Senate Leader: Both Senator Dino Melaye and Ali Ndume are not in good terms. Ali Ndume of Borno South was in January 2017 removed as the Senate Leader by APC caucus and replaced with Ahmed Lawan of Yobe North. Thirty-nine out of the 63 All Peoples Congress (APC) senators signed the letter which demanded for the replacement of Ali Ndume. Dino Melaye was among the Senators that endorsed the 'Notice of Vote of No Confidence/Change of Leadership’ letter to the Senate. Ali Ndume, after his removal, told journalists that he was removed for insisting that the Senate did not follow the proper procedure before declaring that it had rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as head of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
4. Alignment and visitation to Former Military leader, Babandiga: The Kogi-born Senator may be joining forces and alliances for 2019 elections as evident in a recent visit to Ibrahim Babangida last Sunday at his Minna residence. Melaye, with Senate president Bukola Saraki, among other top politicians paid the elder statesman a visit. Though the lawmakers are yet to disclose the purpose of their meeting with the former military ruler, some pundits have suggested that the meeting may be connected with Bukola Saraki’s strategies for 2019 elections.
5. Spearhead and attacker of Hameed Ali on wearing of Customs Uniform: Just like he opposed the confirmation of Magu as the chief, Senator Dino Melaye also contributed to why Senate sent out the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Hameed Ali, after he appeared before the lawmakers in mufti. Mr. Ali’s appearance without uniform, last Thursday after his failure to appear on Wednesday, was contrary to the resolution of the Senate which asked that he must wear “appropriate” uniform to brief them over the now suspended policy on duty payment. Again, he is expected to appear the Red Chambers today but said he won't honour the invitation. He explained that his decision not to appear before the senate was based on a writ of summons he received on a case filed by a lawyer at an Abuja court, and noted that it would be subjudice for him to appear before the Senate on the pending issues before them which were also part of what was before the court.
6. Supporting Saraki for Senate President: Well, the Flamboyant legislator and self-styled anti-corruption activist, Dino Melaye, is Senate President Bukola Saraki's 'godson'. Melaye in 2016 declared that Saraki, despite the allegations of corruption hanging on him, must remain in office for four years. He had also drummed support for his becoming the Senate President, and faulted the APC leaders for attacking Saraki, saying that he had no regrets supporting Saraki, promising to protect and defend the people of his senatorial district and the Nigerian constitution.
