A 55-year-old man, Magaji Dansale, has allegedly defiled his seven months old step-daughter in Marmachi village of Musawa Local Government Area, Katsina State.The baby’s mother, Zeenat Muntari, told newsmen that she separated from the baby’s father and married Dansale. According to her, she must have drunk some substances that made her to sleep for several hours, which paved way for her husband to commit the act.According to her, when she woke up to breastfeed the baby, she noticed blood in her private part, adding “I informed my husband about the matter; he started weeping, saying that some people will start accusing him.“In the morning, while I was washing the baby’s clothes, he also brought his trouser for me to wash and I noticed blood stains on it. “He later went to the bush and brought me some leaves to treat her, saying it is pile. The baby was later taken to Malumfashi General Hospital, where the doctor confirmed to us that she was defiled and informed the police. “I am suspecting him, because only he and I were in the house when the incident happened.”The baby was later referred to Turai Yar’Adua Maternal and Child Hospital, Katsina. When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Gambo Isa, confirmed the incident and said that the police would brief the media today.