Panic among medical circles in Nigeria, following a report that the European Union (EU) has banned 42 popular anti-malaria drugs which are still being sold in Nigeria.A renowned medical practitioner and proprietor of hospitals in Lagos anonymously told newsmen that though there was no official communication from the authorities to relevant bodies in the field, the issue was generating serious concern among medical practitioners in the country.According to the circulated report, it was necessary for EU countries not to stock “any drug that contains any of these substances: Plasmotrin; Artequin; Co-arinate; Arco; Artedar; Artecon and Dialquin.”List of the banned drugs:1. Alaxin 60mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 82. Alaxin oral suspension (dihydroartémisinine) FL / 80ml3. Amodiaquine 200mg compressed B / 10004. Amodiaquine 200mg compressed B / 10005. Arinate 100mg tablet (artésunate) B / 66. Arinate 50 mg tablet (artésunate) B / 67. Arsumax 50 mg tablet (artésunate) B / 128. Artemax 60 mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 89. Artémédine 40 mg capsule (artemether) B / 1210. Artémédine 50 mg tablet (artemether) B / 1211. Artenam 50 mg tablet (artemether) B / 1412. Artenam 60 mg tablet (artemether) B / 813. Artésiane 300 mg child powder oral suspension (artemether) FL / 38g14. Artésunate 100mg compressed B / 12015. Artésunate 50 mg tablet B / 12016. Artexin 60 mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 817. Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 918. Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 25 blisters19. Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 55 blisters20. Camoquin 200mg tablet (amodiquine) B / 2421. Camoquin 600 mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 322. Camoquin oral suspension 50mg / 5ml (amodiaquine) FL / 60ml23. Cotecxin oral suspension (dihydroartémisinine) FL / 80ml24. Cotecxin 60 mg tablet (dihydroartémisinine) B / 825. Daraprim tablet (pyriméthamine) B / 3026. Falcinil 50mg tablet (artésunate) B / 1227. Flavoquine oral suspension 50mg / 5ml (amodiaquine) FL / 90ml28. Flavoquine 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 1629. Flavoquine 200mg tablet (amodiaquine) B / 24030. Gunate strong tablet (artésunate) B / 6 gvs labs31. Tvitter powder oral suspension (artemether) FL / 100ml32. Halfan 250mg tablet (halofantrine) B / 633. Halfan 250mg tablet (halofantrine) B / 12034. Halfan oral suspension 5mg / 5ml (halofantrine) FL / 45ml35. Malartin 200mg tablet (artésunate) B / 636. Malartin 50 mg tablet (artésunate) B / 1237. mmh-malarex 450 mg capsule (peschiara fuchsiaefolia) B / 2038. Paludrine 100mg tablet (proguanil) B / 5639. Plasmotrim 200mg tablet (artésunate) B / 25 blisters / 640. Plasmotrim 200mg tablet (artésunate) B / 641. Plasmotrim 50 mg lactab (artésunate) B / 1242. Plasmotrim 50 mg lactab (artésunate) B / 25 blisters / 6Reports quoted NAFDAC Director of Special Duties, Alhaji Abubakar Jimoh, saying the agency was already taking necessary steps to create public awareness for World Health Organisation (WHO) approved drugs.“We are contemplating publishing the list of approved anti-malaria drugs so that it can be a document for members of the public,” he stated.The president of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Professor Mike Ogirima, also confirmed the delisting of those drugs by EU countries.