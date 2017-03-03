President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday resumed duties after his vacation in the United Kingdom.A two-paragraph statement issued on Monday by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the President has notified the National Assembly of his return to the country and complied with the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.Here are three things the President did today:1. Formally transmitted letters to Nigerian Senate and House of Representatives in compliance with Section 145 of the amended 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic Of Nigeria.2. He met with his immediate staffs - Chief of Staff - Abba Kyari and his media aides3. He also received a briefing from Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo.