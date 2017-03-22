A total of 22 students would bag First Class degrees during the 30th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has said.Speaking at a pre-convocation news briefing on Thursday in Calabar, the Vice Chancellor said that 13, 347 students, comprising 11,910 undergraduates and 1,437 postgraduates, would graduate at the ceremony.Akpagu said the University would also confer honorary degrees on three eminent Nigerians for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country. “These are Alhaji Umaru Kwabo, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie and Brig-Gen. Anthony Ukpo (rtd),’’ he said.The vice chancellor said that the university would commission some completed projects including, Faculty of Medicine and Faculty of Dentistry, during the ceremony.Akpagu decried the high energy cost in the university which stood at N50 million monthly, describing it as a drain-pipe A total of 22 students would bag First Class degrees during the 30th convocation ceremony of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) on Saturday, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Zana Akpagu, has said.Speaking at a pre-convocation news briefing on Thursday in Calabar, the Vice Chancellor said that 13, 347 students, comprising 11,910 undergraduates and 1,437 postgraduates, would graduate at the ceremony.Akpagu said the University would also confer honorary degrees on three eminent Nigerians for their contribution to the socio-economic development of the country.“These are Alhaji Umaru Kwabo, Sir Daniel Chukwudozie and Brig-Gen. Anthony Ukpo (rtd),’’ he said.The vice chancellor said that the university would commission some completed projects including, Faculty of Medicine and Faculty of Dentistry, during the ceremony. Akpagu decried the high energy cost in the university which stood at N50 million monthly, describing it as a drain-pipe