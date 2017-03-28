The All Progressives Congress, APC, yesterday said nothing has changed its earlier resolve to return President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 general elections despite his recent health challenges.The national Chairman of the party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, said this in a chat with newsmenHe noted that his earlier statement that the party leadership will plead with Buhari to contest the 2019 election irrespective of his health situation has not changed.Oyegun said if the president accepts to contest “that will be the greatest sacrifice he will be making for the progress, growth and stability of this country and Nigerians will be the ultimate beneficiary of that decision.”Recall that President Buhari recently returned to the country after over 40 days in the United Kingdom where he was treated for an ailment.Upon his return, the president during a meeting he had with government officials said he had never been that sick in his life.He had said, “I couldn’t recall being so sick since I was a young man, including in the military with its ups and downs.”Odigie-Oyegun, however, added that while he and other patriotic Nigerians will persuade the president to run, “the decision on whether to seek re-election or not is ultimately his.”He noted that as a retired military officer, President Buhari is not afraid to sacrifice his health for Nigerians, saying that is the orientation he has had all his life even as a military officer.He said, “The President Buhari I know is not afraid to sacrifice his health for the progress of this country. On my part and other progressive-minded Nigerians who mean well for this country, we will beg him to run again in 2019 because there is still a lot of work to be done.“Four years, even eight years is not enough to redress the damages that have been done over the years. However, the ultimate decision is his but Nigerians will be the greatest beneficiaries if he accepts the challenge.”