



As the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Thursday, released time table for 2019 general elections, over 300, 000 youths under the auspices of Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation, CNYDO, have declared their support and endorsement for former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, to the next President come 2019.This was contained in statement released on Friday and signed by the National Coordinator, CNYDO, Comrade Joel Edegba, where he described Abubakar as man of the voiceless and downtrodden Nigerians.The statement reads in part, “We in Concerned Nigerian Youth Development Organisation, CNYDO, with over 300, 000 membership in 30 states have deemed it necessary to support and endorse former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, (Turakin Adamawa), as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, come 2019 by the grace of God.“We have carefully assessed the political ideology, track record, achievement and competence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as former Vice President and seen that he is the man that can bring the expected change in Nigeria.“We are endeared to his commitment demonstrated towards the welfare and well being of Nigerians that are down trodden and forgotten.We are assuring His Excellency our maximal support for his ambition and as part of his move to liberate Nigerians, the youths in particular from the shackles of unemployment, poverty, social vices and stagnated progress by ensuring that he is elected as Nigeria’s next President in 2019.“Based on his political achievements, prudent manager of human and material resources, a detribalised Nigerian, non-religious and non-region biased nature and understanding in approaching issues that affects the different ethnic and tribal groups in the country we declare that Nigeria will be in safe hands of Atiku.Explaining the rational and decision by CNYDO to declare its support for the Former Vice President the statement further reads, “We fell in love with his passion for the ordinary Nigerians by extending his hand of love and compassion to them as he has given lifeline and hope to many Nigerians both known and unknown.“We also discovered that Turkin has been a man who has thrown his weight behind the voice of the minority ethnic groups in Nigeria, and recently, passionately supported the call for restructuring of Nigeria and true federalism, which majority of Nigerians have been agitating for long time.”According to the statement the APC chieftain’s political ideology have been people based, by being centred on egalitarianism, given back resources to the states for proper utilisation and development of their people and also for all to enjoy maximally what God has blessed them with.