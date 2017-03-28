 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying draw in full | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Group A

Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Madagascar


Group B

Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros

Group C

Mali, Gabon, Burundi, South Sudan

Group D

Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia

Group E

Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles

Group F

Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone

Group G

Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia

Group H

Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda

Group I

Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania

Group J

Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland

Group K

Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia

Group L

Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho

Matchdays

2017: June 5-13

2018: Mar 19-27, Sept 3-11 (two), Oct 8-16, Nov 5-13

Notes

— Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for finals with hosts Cameroon

— Cameroon will compete to gain match practice and be awarded points. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places

