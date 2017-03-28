Group A
Senegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Madagascar
Group B
Cameroon, Morocco, Malawi, Comoros
Group C
Mali, Gabon, Burundi, South Sudan
Group D
Algeria, Togo, Benin, Gambia
Group E
Nigeria, South Africa, Libya, Seychelles
Group F
Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra Leone
Group G
Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Liberia
Group H
Ivory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, Rwanda
Group I
Burkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, Mauritania
Group J
Tunisia, Egypt, Niger, Swaziland
Group K
Zambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, Namibia
Group L
Cape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, Lesotho
Matchdays
2017: June 5-13
2018: Mar 19-27, Sept 3-11 (two), Oct 8-16, Nov 5-13
Notes
— Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for finals with hosts Cameroon
— Cameroon will compete to gain match practice and be awarded points. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places
