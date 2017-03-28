Group ASenegal, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, MadagascarGroup BCameroon, Morocco, Malawi, ComorosGroup CMali, Gabon, Burundi, South SudanGroup DAlgeria, Togo, Benin, GambiaGroup ENigeria, South Africa, Libya, SeychellesGroup FGhana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Sierra LeoneGroup GDemocratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, LiberiaGroup HIvory Coast, Guinea, Central African Republic, RwandaGroup IBurkina Faso, Angola, Botswana, MauritaniaGroup JTunisia, Egypt, Niger, SwazilandGroup KZambia, Mozambique, Guinea-Bissau, NamibiaGroup LCape Verde, Uganda, Tanzania, LesothoMatchdays2017: June 5-132018: Mar 19-27, Sept 3-11 (two), Oct 8-16, Nov 5-13Notes— Group winners and best three runners-up qualify for finals with hosts Cameroon— Cameroon will compete to gain match practice and be awarded points. If Cameroon win group, the runners-up will qualify; if they finish runners-up, the winners will qualify; if they finish third or fourth, the winners will qualify and the runners-up will compete for one of the three additional places