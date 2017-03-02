An Abeokuta High Court on Wednesday sentenced two brothers, John Kuku, 45, Fabu Kuku, 33, to death by hanging for armed robbery.The accused persons who live at Opic Estate at Agbara in Lagos, were found guilty of a two-count charge of conspiracy and armed robbery. In her judgment, Justice Olatokunbo Majekodumi said the convicts were found guilty of the offences.“Having found that the accused persons are guilty as charged on both counts, you shall be hung by the neck until you are dead, may the Lord have mercy on you,” Majekodunmi said.The judge said that the offences committed contravened Section 6(b) and was punishable under Section1(2)( a) of the Robbery and Firearms (special provisions) Act, Cap Rll Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The convicts, who had been standing trial since June 2012, had pleaded not guilty to the charges. The duo were arrested and charged for robbing one Mr Kojo Debue of N300,000.Majekodunmi said the convicts and others at large committed the offence at about 12.00 am at Asaidu village, Ajebo via Obafemi-Owode Area in Ogun.Majekodunmi said the two convicts who are from Cotonou, Republic of Benin, and others robbed the complainant and his family in their house.She said the duo and one other came into the house of Debue at midnight and asked them to open the door, the complainant’s younger brother Sunday who was living with them opened the door.Majekodunmi said one of them pointed a gun at the complainant while the others carried the box inside which the complainant kept his money.“During the trial process, the second accused confessed that it was Sunday, the younger brother to the complainant that accosted them. ”He, then, told them his elder brother was a treasurer of a local contribution group and has up to N1 million at home which they would go and rob.“He said after the robbery operation they all flee into the bush, when the complainant shouted for help, the vigilante group in the village rushed inside the bush and searched for them.“During the searching process in the bush, the vigilante group shot one of the robbers, Kasim Olajide on his leg, which later led to his death.“They also arrested the other two robbers and handed them over to the police at Ajebo while Sunday was nowhere to be found.“All effort made to arrest Sunday, the mastermind of the alleged robbery proved abortive,” she said.The prosecution counsel, Mr O. K. Adeniyi said that all the proof tendered convinced the court beyond reasonable doubt that the convicts committed the offences.