The Divisional Police Officer, DPO in charge of the ‘C’ Division, Asaba, SP Valentine Mbalu has been reportedly killed by his abductors 12 days after he was taken hostage by suspected Fulani herdsmen between Ekwoma and Umunede along the Benin/Asaba/Onitsha expressway.Recall that the unsuspecting Police Officer was abducted at about 4pm on the 5th of this month on his way to Asaba after spending weekend with his family at Agbor.A reliable source who spoke on condition of anonymity, told newsmen that the decomposing corpse of the DPO was found in Umunede bush yesterday.He disclosed that one of the suspected kidnappers, a native of Fulani who sells water Mellon at Abraka within the Asaba metropolis has been arrested.It would be recalled that the decomposing body of the king of Ubulu-Uku, HRM Edward Akaeze Ofulue III who was kidnapped by suspected Fulani herdsmen sometimes in January 2016 was also found in Umunede bush days after his abduction.Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Mr Andrew Aniamaka confirmed the development. The PPRO who was in sad mood did not give further details on the matter.