Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s agent, Mino Raiola, is remaining coy over the player’s future at Manchester United.Ibrahimovic signed a one-year deal when he joined the Old Trafford outfit last summer, but has an option for a further 12 months, which has not been activated yet.The 35-year-old who was the match winner as Jose Mourinho’s men won the EFL Cup on Sunday, has scored 26 goals already and the club is desperate to hold onto him beyond this season.But Raiola told journalists: “I don’t exclude anything. Anything can happen and we will see what happens.“We’re now concentrated on the next cup. This was a very important cup and very emotional for him, for me and for Mourinho too. So let’s just try to give the fans some more cups.”Raiola refused to divulge more information, insisting the matter will be dealt with by the player, himself and the club.“I never speak about contract details with the press – I think that’s something between the player, the club and myself.“I think we should keep it that way and just enjoy the moment and we’ll see what happens next year,” he added.