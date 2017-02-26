Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has warned his successor at Chelsea, Antonio Conte, that he could still be sacked even if he wins the Premier League title this season.Conte’s men went 11 points clear at the top on Saturday, after a 3-1 win over Swansea at Stamford Bridge and are clear favourites to win the league.Mourinho feels winning the title has become a poisoned chalice following Claudio Ranieri’s sack this week.The last three title-winning managers – Ranieri, Mourinho and Manuel Pellegrini – have all been fired.“I think Antonio Conte has to think about whether he wants to be champion this year,” Mourinho said.“I think it is clear from what has happened to the managers who have won the title that football has changed.“We can’t be naive. We cannot believe this is the same football that we had 20 years ago or even 10 years ago.“Everything has changed and I am not afraid to say it. I still want this game. For me the game is what will happen at 4.30pm on Sunday at Wembley.“But other things, the things that surround the industry we are in, are all changing.”Conte has already said he is ready to risk winning the title, even if it means Roman Abramovich sacks him.