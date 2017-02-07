Yakubu Aiyegbeni is training with Coventry City, with a view to winning a contract with the League One outfit.The Nigerian striker has previously played for Everton, Portsmouth and Middlesbrough in England and Coventry boss, Russell Slade, is hoping that Aiyegbeni can fire the Sky Blues to safety.He told the Coventry Observer: “As you know, he’s played in the UK and his scoring records are very good.“He is 34 now, his last club was in Turkey. He hasn’t played for a while which is the only concern, but great pedigree. Goals wise, it is one in two.“If that is the sort of thing he can do for us then we’ve got to be interested.”Between 2003 and 2012, the ‘Yak’ scored 96 goals in the English top flight.Coventry are currently 24th in the third tier and eight points from safety.