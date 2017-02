Yahaya Jammeh's picture has surfaced online after a month he flew the small West Africa nation where he ruled for 22 years to cede power to President Adama Barrow and end a political crisis.He landed in Conakry, Guinea's capital but set off again for Equatorial Guinea, where he has remained in exile.See photos as shared on social media by Abubakar Mohd Kareto:Meanwhile, Gambia’s President Adama Barrow met with former ministers of the exiled former President Yahya Jammeh at his Kairaba office on Wednesday.