Telecommunication service provider, MTN, has appealed to its customers to bear with them concerning the poor network experienced for the past few days.Although the reason for the poor network was not given, it’s likely that the attacks on MTN offices by Nigerians protesting xenophobic attacks of fellow citizens in South Africa may have been responsible.The statement shared via its twitter account @MTN180 reads: “Dear customers we apologise for the difficulty you may be experiencing on our network.“We are working hard to resolve it quickly.“Please bear with us.”NE reported the invasion of MTN Nigeria’s office in Abuja by a group of angry Nigerians protesting the continued Xenophobic attacks on their fellow citizens and other Africans in South Africa.Also, Bayelsa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) on Monday, uncovered plans by some persons to attack investments of MTN in the state as reprisal for ongoing attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.