Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has warned South Africans against further attacks on Nigerians.The former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential campaign spokesperson who took to his twitter handle @realFFK, said Nigerians may attack South African companies in Nigeria should the xenophobic attack continues.He wrote: “The South Africans must be careful. Any more attacks on Nigerians may be met with retaliation and reprisals against their companies here.”Recall that there have been renewed xenophobic attacks against Nigerians and other foreigners in Sternkopf, Namakwa Municipality, Northern Cape Province of South Africa.The President of Nigerian Union in South Africa, Ikechukwu Anyene, on Tuesday disclosed that the Northern Cape Province Chapter Chairman of the Union reported the incident to its National Secretariat.Anyene had said, “The National Secretariat of Nigeria Union has received report of xenophobic attacks from Mr Kennedy Osagie, the Northern Cape Province chapter chairman of the union.“The report indicated that South Africans attacked Nigerians.“Two cars belonging to Nigerians have been reportedly burnt and they have been going from house to house looting and destroying their property.“Six Nigerians have taken refuge with their families in nearby SpringBok community and they do not know the whereabouts of the other Nigerians,’’ he said.