The Bayelsa State command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has uncovered plans by some persons to attack investments of MTN in the state as a reprisal for ongoing attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.The state’s Commander of NSCDC, Mr. Desmond Agu, said in a statement in Yenagoa on Monday that the corps was on red alert to stop aggrieved persons from destroying MTN’s facilities in the state.Agu said intelligence reports revealed that such persons were planning to vent their anger on MTN’s masts and other facilities.He advised persons behind such plots to desist from toeing a violent path and appealed to members of the public to report suspicious persons to the corps.He said: “Our attention has been drawn to an intelligence report that some persons are planning to carry out an attack on South African investments especially the MTN’s telecommunication masts and other facilities following the ongoing xenophobia attacks on Nigerians in South Africa.“Members of the public especially Bayelsans are hereby advised to desist from such acts and avoid taking laws into their hands.“As an organisation saddled with the responsibility of protecting our critical national infrastructures, the command remains committed to deliver on its mandate.“Members of the public are hereby advised to report persons or group of persons suspected to be planning such attacks to the command.”